Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average of $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

