Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,861 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Assurant worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Assurant by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Assurant by 509.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $205.38 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average is $205.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

