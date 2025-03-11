Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 194,920 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.