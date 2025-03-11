Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,554 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,022.65. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.