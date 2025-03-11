Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,550 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

