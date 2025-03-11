Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $318.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

