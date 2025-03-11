Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 352,651 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,721,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,517,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,476,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,537,000 after buying an additional 272,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after buying an additional 40,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

