Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,335.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,321.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,647 shares of company stock worth $236,483,623 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Profile



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

