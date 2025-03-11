Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,959 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FirstCash by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

