Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $336,375,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

