Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,699 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Dynex Capital worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 567.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.