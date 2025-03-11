Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,329 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,329 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ameren worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Ameren by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.6 %

AEE opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.