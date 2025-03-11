Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $29.46 Million Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,426,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of MeridianLink as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLNK. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MeridianLink by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,515,729.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MeridianLink Trading Down 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE MLNK opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLNK

MeridianLink Profile

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.