Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

