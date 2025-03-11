Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Gartner by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $471.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

