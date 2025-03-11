Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Insmed by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,859,028. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

