Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNOM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 234,048 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 860,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $18,044,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

