Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $5.59. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 302,252 shares.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
