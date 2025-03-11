Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after buying an additional 2,185,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.0 %

WBA stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.