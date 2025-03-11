West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 398,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

