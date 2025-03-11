Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $80,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

