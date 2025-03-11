Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

