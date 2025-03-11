White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stake Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,893.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,882.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,860.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

