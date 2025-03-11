WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 184 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

