XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.78 and traded as low as $2.65. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 201,064 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTI Aerospace stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) by 351.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 43.31% of XTI Aerospace worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

