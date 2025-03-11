ZKH Group (ZKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZKH Group Price Performance

Shares of ZKH opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ZKH Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

