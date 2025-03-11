ZKH Group (ZKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZKH Group Price Performance
Shares of ZKH opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ZKH Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $20.07.
About ZKH Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZKH Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.