12,330 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $47.39.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.
A-Mark Precious Metals Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
