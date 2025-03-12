1,487 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

