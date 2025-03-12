17,647 Shares in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of VanEck Digital India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Digital India ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter.

DGIN opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. VanEck Digital India ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

