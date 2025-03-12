2,577,338 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,577,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,841,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

