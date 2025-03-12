26,125 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Premier by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 428,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Premier by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is -840.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $511,093. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

