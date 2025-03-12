3,072,087 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,072,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.66% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 91,586 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

