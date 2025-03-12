4,482 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MOMO stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

