60,878 Shares in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period.

FTCB stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

