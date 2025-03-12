8,634 Shares in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Natural Health Trends Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

