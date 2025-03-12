Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

