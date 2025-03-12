AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 29.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,951,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,254,000 after purchasing an additional 439,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 155.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after acquiring an additional 195,443 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,338,000 after acquiring an additional 154,703 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 25.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 108.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of AVAV opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

