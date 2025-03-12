AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $67,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.45%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.