AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,451. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.