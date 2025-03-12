AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

Shares of BOS opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.29. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$6.31.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,451. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.