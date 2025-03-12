Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

