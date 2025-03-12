Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 34,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 214,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $164.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,182 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,354. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

