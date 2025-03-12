Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,182 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,354. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $164.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
