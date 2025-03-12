Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 326,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,101 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

