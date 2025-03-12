Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,379.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

