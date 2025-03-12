Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $65,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 62.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

