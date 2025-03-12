Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 11,620 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $23,835,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 978,954 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

RITM stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

