Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 229 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 729.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 92.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 714,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $21,326,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp cut Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

