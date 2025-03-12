Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 373 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 909.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Read Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.