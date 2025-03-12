Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 28.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the software’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,003 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,089 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 78,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,512.82. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

