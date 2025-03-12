Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,130 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $32,707,389.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,888.12. This trade represents a 90.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,257 shares of company stock worth $44,034,967. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.31 and a beta of 0.67.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.